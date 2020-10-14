Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,436,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.