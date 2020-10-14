Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $295.89 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

