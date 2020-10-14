Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:
- 10/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/9/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$21.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.
- 10/1/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$20.00.
- 9/30/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00.
- 9/18/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$28.00.
- 9/14/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$31.00 to C$30.00.
- 9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$28.00 to C$26.00.
- 9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$28.00 to C$26.00.
- 9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.49. 6,483,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,788. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.5085154 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
