Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

10/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$21.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

10/1/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$20.00.

9/30/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

9/18/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$28.00.

9/14/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.49. 6,483,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,788. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.5085154 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -23.72%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

