Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,088 call options.

In other news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.68. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.