Investors Purchase Large Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 67,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 28,089 call options.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 475,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,854. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.