Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Secur. upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.10.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $257.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -104.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $637,207.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,234 shares of company stock worth $22,034,481 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

