iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Cut by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 975.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,511. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

