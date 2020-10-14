iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Reduced by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,600 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,748 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

