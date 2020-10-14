iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 310.6% in September

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 310.6% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 270,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 82,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,696. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.