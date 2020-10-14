iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 192,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,770,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,393. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $74.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

