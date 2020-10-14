iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $46,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 219,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,316,234. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

