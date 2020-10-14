iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $32,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,164,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

