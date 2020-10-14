iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

