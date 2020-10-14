iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $$115.31 during trading on Wednesday. 9,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

