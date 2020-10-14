iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 5.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.04. 467,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.28 and its 200-day moving average is $275.91. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

