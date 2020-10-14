iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,403. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $241.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.