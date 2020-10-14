iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.00

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.