iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,403 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.12 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

