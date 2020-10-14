iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $352.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

