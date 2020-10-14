iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19,655.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 161,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

