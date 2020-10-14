iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Cut by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. 8,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,281. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

