iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.