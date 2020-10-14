IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 5.9%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.77. 721,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 785,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $533.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

