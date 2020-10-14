Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE IVH opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

