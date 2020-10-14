Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IVH stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

