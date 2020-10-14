JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Trading 17.8% Higher

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares shot up 17.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $4.69. 14,563,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,010% from the average session volume of 284,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 405.92% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

