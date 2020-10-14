Jentner Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jentner Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,314,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

