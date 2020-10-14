Jentner Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jentner Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.