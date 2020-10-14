Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of KALU opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $948.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.12. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $100,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 135,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 246.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

