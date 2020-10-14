Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

KALA stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit