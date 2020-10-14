Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

KALA stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

