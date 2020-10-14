KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $224,000.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

