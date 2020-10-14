Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

KMB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. 8,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

