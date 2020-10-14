Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up 2.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

