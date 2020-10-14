Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 0.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

