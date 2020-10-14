Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNSA. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

KNSA opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

