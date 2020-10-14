KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

NYSE KKR opened at $36.30 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

