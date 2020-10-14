KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $206.30. 385,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

