KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

McDonald's stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.64. 105,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.