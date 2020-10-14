Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $425.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.10 million and the lowest is $425.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $474.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Koppers by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Koppers by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $503.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.05.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.