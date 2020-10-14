Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

KYOCY opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.57. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

