Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 10,236 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.33. 194,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,913,910. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

