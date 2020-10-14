Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 122,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. 171,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,877,848. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.