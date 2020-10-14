Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 16,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 100.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,800,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,669 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,444,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 859,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,099,000 after acquiring an additional 657,603 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. 25,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

