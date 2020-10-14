Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,984 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,244. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

