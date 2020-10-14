Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,880,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.