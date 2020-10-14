Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.27. 24,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

