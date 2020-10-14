Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,747. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.