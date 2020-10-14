Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in The Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,898. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

