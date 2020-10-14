Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $231.59. 17,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

