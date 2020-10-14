Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,590. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

